IDCC to convene Friday over derby chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) will convene on Friday for a hearing over the chaos that marred Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji Derby last Saturday.

The game was stopped for nine minutes after a section of AFC Leopards supporters started pelting objects, unplucking stadium seats and throwing them into the pitch causing some considerable damage.

“We have received the match report from the officials and will be in the process of looking at the contents and issuing out charges. The IDCC has already been notified of a seating on Friday and we expect them to expedite the process because it is a matter of national interest,” KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda told Capital Sport.

While Gor Mahia was the home team and thus responsible for all security arrangements of the game, AFC fans were recorded doing the damage while photos have also emerged of some Gor fans throwing seats.

This comes even as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Tuesday said they were dismayed with the action from the fans and said in any event the IDCC will fail to act, they will swing in themselves.

“Here we are, crying that we don’t have facilities while some people are destroying the only stadium we have. It is so frustrating and we want to ask KPL and the IDCC to act, failure to which, we will act ourselves,” Mwendwa said.

“We cannot continue watching as individuals continue to destroy what we have built at a time when we are asking fans to come out to the stadium and support us,” added the enraged federation chief.

He has gone on to ask police to also reign in on the individuals who were caught on tape causing destruction, adding that it is a criminal offence and should be dealt with at that stage.

Among the sanctions that might await AFC or Gor, whoever is found culpable include docking of points as it happened in 2016 when K’Ogalo were deducted three points due to the same in their match against Tusker FC with the latter going on to win the title.

“Of course, that is one of the sanctions that is available, but we cannot pre-empt on what the IDCC will say. Ours is to wait and see the kind of action that will be taken. There might be fines, there might be arrests, we don’t know,” Mwendwa noted.

He added; “It is difficult for us to go into the details of that because the Sports Tribunal was clear with us that we cannot get into matters of the KPL and we leave that to them. But on this, if they don’t act, we will.”

Meanwhile, the sore relations between KPL and FKF do not seem like they will end soon with Mwendwa admitting that it is ‘difficult’ working with KPL with the current Memorandum of Understanding.

Other than the issue surrounding the derby, Mwendwa also said it was difficult to convince KPL to shelve fixtures for Gor over this month to allow them participate better in continental football.

“The Tribunal was very clear in its ruling that FKF cannot interfere with the running of the league. So we cannot do anything. Gor came to us and told us to help them shelve some fixtures, but our hands are tied. With this contract as it is, we cannot do anything. We will have to live with it until 2020 when it ends then we constitute a new one,” added the Federation chief.