PS Kaberia to be grilled over Sh1.7bn scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia is on Monday expected to appear before a parliamentary watchdog committee to answer questions regarding the loss of Sh1.7 billion at the ministry.

Kaberia who was invited by the Public Accounts Committee last week is expected to answer MPs’ questions how the ministry spent monies to plan for last year’s IAAF World Under 18 Championship that was hosted at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

The ministry found itself in the spot light after Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed in his 2015/2016 report that huge amounts of money totalling Sh1.7 billion could have been embezzled by top ministry officials.

Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi while issuing the invite last week said the graft allegations at the ministry were weighty and called for urgency to unravel the truth.

“We cannot let this issue pass since it has generated huge public interest. The officials must respond to the queries raised,” said Opiyo at Parliament buildings.

Opiyo said the committee would not turn a blind eye on the matter especially at the time that the country’s top leadership led President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on fighting and eradicating corruption.

“Until and unless the ministry responds, the Principal Secretary in the ministry will have to come with all the officials who are involved in procurement to explain their side of the story,” he said.