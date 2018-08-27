Neymar visits Barcelona and says he’s staying in Paris

Shares

PARIS, France, Aug 27 – Neymar on Monday insisted he would still be with Paris Saint-Germain next season in a brief interview with Catalan broadcaster TV3 in Barcelona.

Asked if he would be joining Real Madrid for the 2019-20 season, the Brazilian, whose current deal extends to 2022, answered: “No, I have a contract with PSG and I will continue in Paris.”

The Brazilian, who scored as PSG beat Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday, was on a flying visit to Spain.

Catalan newspaper Diario Sport tweeted pictures of Neymar with former teammates Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Marc Ter Stegen at Barcelona’s training centre.

The Brazilian was interviewed after making an advert for a poker site with another Barcelona player Gerard Pique and golfer Sergio Garcia.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a record 222 million euros, but Spanish media have recently resumed speculating that he will eventually join Real Madrid.