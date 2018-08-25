Nancy Ndung’u wins AHF Chairman’s Golf Challenge on home course

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Home lady player Nancy Ndung’u produced an impressive score of 41 points at the Par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday to claim the third edition of this year’s AHF Chairman’s Golf Challenge.

Playing off handicap 9, Nancy attributed her victory to consistent play and daily practice.

Nancy Ndung’u beat men’s winner Maurice K’Anjenjo on countback. Ndung’u shot 20 and 21 on both nines while handivap 10 K’Ajenjo managed 23 and 18.

Sam Karau playing off handicap 25 was the men’s runners with scores of 17 and 21 for a total of 38.

Rose Koome emerged the lady winner on a total of 37 made of 15 in the front nine and 22 in the back nine.

The AHF Board member Dr. Patrick Gichira emerged the best staff player of the company with a score of 11 points made up of 10 points in each nine.

The nines went to Philip Kangu and Michael Karanja Junior with 21 and 17 points each.

Amb. Dr. Stephen Karau playing off handicap 24 was the staff runners up with scores of 8 and 9 for a total of 17points.

Leading the ladies’ guests was Jane Ndirangu playing off handicap 26 who posted 38 points to win by three points from Annie Mutethia.

The men’s guest winner plating off handicap 16 with a total of 33 was Richard Githii.

Longest drive lady and male winners were Jane Ndirangu and Dr Joseph Karanja

Nearest to the pin best lady was Mary Maingi and Ndirangu Mwangi.

The AHF Kenya Chairman’s tourney seeks to leverage on sports to reach out to the high-end Kenyans, captains of industry and senior government officials with a message of HIV/AIDS. “After years at Kiambu we finally graced the home of golf and hope to visit several other courses countrywide. Standards have been set for the event and only the sky’s the limit,” said AHF Kenya Chairman Amb. (Dr) Stephen Karau

AHF deals with HIV prevention, treatment and advocacy. They conduct free HIV testing, provide free condoms and treatment to all Kenyans. They current operate in nine counties, Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Homabay, Kisii, Kwale, Muranga and Turkana serving more than 51,000 Clients in the HIV care and treatment program.

During the tournament health wellness services including Blood sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI) as well as HIV Testing were offered at the club, Muthaiga Police station and Mathare area.