Homeboyz pair Kisii in Driftwood 7s quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Defending champions and series leaders Homeboyz will lock horns with Kisii RFC in the Cup Quarter-finals of Mombasa’s Driftwood 7s which is the fourth leg of the National Sevens Circuit.

Other pairings will see Mwamba face Kabras Sugar, Nakuru will battle it out with Menengai Oilers while KCB take on Nondescript.

Champions Homeboyz had earlier secured a Cup quarterfinal berth with a game to spare, posting a 22-5 win over Menengai Oilers. The preceding Pool A fixture saw Northern Suburbs keep their Cup quarterfinal hopes alive with a 21-5 win over hosts Mombasa. Kisumu also stayed in the hunt with a narrow 17-14 win over MMUST.

Joining Homeboyz in the cup quarters were KCB, Nakuru, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin who won their second successive pool matches.

First Round Round Up

Menengai Oilers started the Driftwood Sevens with a 17-0 Pool A win over replacement side Northern Suburbs. Circuit leaders and defending champions Homeboyz were stunned early by hosts Mombasa but composed themselves to eventually win this fixture 19-5.

Resolution Kisii stopped late replacements MMUST 19-5 with Nakuru laboring to a 12-0 win over Kisumu. Kabras Sugar and the Strathmore Leos played out a 19-19 draw. There were also wins for KCB, Nondescripts and Quins as the first round of action concluded.

Forced Withdrawals

The tournament had earlier began on an unfortunate note, Mean Machine and Blak Blad who were travelling together forced to withdraw after being involved in a traffic accident at Mtito Andei enroute to Mombasa. Their places were taken up by Northern Suburbs in Pool A and Masinde Muliro in Pool B.

-By KRU Website-