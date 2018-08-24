Over 200 golfers set for AHF Chairman’s Cup at Muthaiga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Over 200 amateur golfers will converge at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday for the 3rd edition of the annual AHF Chairman’s Golf Challenge.

The event has attracted leading players including member golfers, ladies, staff players, guests and juniors.

The events has for the past few years been held at Kiambu Golf Club and will be gracing the Muthaiga greens and fairways for the first time.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Kenya who are celebrating their 10th anniversary in Kenya this year are hoping to make the event bigger and better over the next few years.

“We are overly excited to grace the ‘home of golf’ in Muthaiga and this is one of the concepts we have had over the years as part of the strategies of engaging industry captains in HIV interventions including highlighting avenues for Public Private partnerships,” AHF Kenya Chairman Amb. Stephen Karau, said.

“The AHF Kenya Chairman’s tourney seeks to leverage on sports to reach out to the high end Kenyans, captains of industry and senior government officials with a message of HIV/AIDS. After years at Kiambu we are finally at the home of golf and hope to visit several other courses countrywide. Standards have been set for the event and only the sky’s the limit,” he added.

AHF deals with HIV prevention, treatment and advocacy. They conduct free HIV testing, provide free condoms and treatment to all Kenyans. They current operate in nine counties, Nairobi, Makueni, Mombasa, Kilifi, Homabay, Kisii, Kwale, Muranga and Turkana serving more than 51,000 Clients in the HIV care and treatment program.

During the tournament health wellness services including Blood sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI) as well as HIV Testing will be offered at the club, Muthaiga Police station and Mathare area.

Among those going for the staff prize are the chairman Dr Amb Stephen Ndungu Karau, Dr Wamae Maranga and Samuel Kinyanjui who is the country director.

Also listed to play from the first tee Furrer S., Okeyo AO, Farrar D, Gondi P and Shah Chandu.

From the 10th tee will be Mugo N, Gakiria G, Murage L, Gaita D, Icharia M, Njau R, Mwangi CG and Mokaya P among others.