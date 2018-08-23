KCB autocross heads to Nanyuki

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Teenager Hamza Anwar will be looking to improve his best time of 09:04:44 in the 2WD NT during this weekend’s KCB Autocross 8 outing that will be staged in Nanyuki town.

Hamza who is being tutored by his father Asad Anwar clocked 1:58:18 during the 3rd heat setting a record time to emerge victorious during the 7th round in Nairobi.

Rehan Shah will be aiming for another top finish in the 4wd turbo .Rehan faces stiff competition from Sahib Omar, veteran driver Robert Grow and Lovejyot Singh, Gerald Maina and Jackson Wandeto.

“I am aiming to defend my championship, the autocross has significantly changed due to KCB sponsorship and we are grateful as drivers,” Rehan said.

Legend Asad Anwar said… “I am very keen on seeing my son improve his speed and tenacity, KCB has made our dreams come true, the number of youngsters joining the game has improved greatly and we are grateful for that.”

The 2WD turbo battle will be lead by Imran Hakada who clocked 07:59:67 during last outing. Hot on his heels will be Zameer Verjee, Junaid Shah and Shaz Ismail.

The open category will witness spirited efforts by Alfir Khan, last outing winner Kirit Rajput, Asad Anwar Shalien Mughal and Imran Hakada Rajveer .

The KCB Autocross championship will be staged at the scenic Batian view on Sunday 26th August 2018.