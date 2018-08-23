I’m improving more under Emery than Wenger, says Iwobi

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 23 – Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi feels he is making more progress under new manager Unai Emery than he did when former boss Arsene Wenger was still at the club.

The 22-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Wenger, but was given a chance in Emery’s starting XI against Chelsea last Saturday and repaid the faith by scoring an equaliser in the 3-2 defeat.

The Nigerian is relishing the new training methods Emery employs and is enjoying the increased intensity of the sessions.

“It’s benefiting me a lot more. It’s making me feel a bit sharper, I’m doing things with a bit more intensity. It’s not just for me, though, I feel like I’m helping the team a lot more,” he told Arsenal Player.

“It’s exciting times to be fair. Everybody’s enjoying and buying into the new ideas. For me personally, I’m enjoying the new sessions, the new training methods and the new ideas, so I’m enjoying my time with him.

“He demands a lot. He’s a lot more intense, a lot of high pressing and keeping the ball so that it benefits us if we have the ball. It’s good for us, especially the attackers who like to have the ball a lot.”