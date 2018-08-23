Chelimo leads deep field for Iten Road Race

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Defending champion and the Berlin Half Marathon 1st runner’s up Edith Chelimo headlines a deep women’s field for the 8th edition of the Safaricom Iten Road Race slated to run on Saturday in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The men’s race will be led by defending champion Jorum Lumbasi.

In the women’s race, Chelimo face stiff competition from Joan Chelimo, the winner of this year’s Kisii Half Marathon.

“We expect an increase in the number of participants in this year’s race based on the registration and enquiries we have received so far. The preparations are in top gear and we are working with all the stakeholders to ensure seamless success of the event,” race organizer Kibet Biwott announced.

The 10km road race will be flagged off at Bugar, located between the Eldoret – Kapsowar road, at 8.30am and will at Iten grounds.

“We continue to be part of this journey that transforms the lives of our customers by nurturing grassroot talents and giving an opportunity to our athletes to earn from their talents. We are pleased to be part of a journey that grooms more champions from our community to represent us at bigger international meets,” Director Strategy and Innovation, Safaricom, Joseph Ogutu said.

The Iten Road race aims to nurture young talented athletes and support sports at the grassroot level.

Safaricom has sponsored the race to a tune of Sh1 Million, a kitty that will see winners walk away with Sh50,000, while the 1st and 2nd runners up will pocket Sh40,000, and Sh30,000 respectively in both the men’s and women’s races.

After the Iten showpiece, the Safaricom Athletics Series will head to Mombasa for the Mombasa International Marathon, after which the Series will hold the Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Ndalat Gaa Cross Country and Madoka marathons in October.