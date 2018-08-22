Sony Sugar coach scoops July award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Sony Sugar tactician Patrick Odhiambo was on Wednesday morning named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for July.

The immediate former Chemelil Sugar head coach beat Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala to become just the second winner of the gong from the club since the inaugural award three years ago.

Sony Sugar, who played four games that month, collected the most points in July after beating Sofapaka 2-0, Nzoia Sugar 2-0 and Mathare United 2-0 but fell to AFC Leopards 1-0. Bandari, on the other hand played one match less in July winning two games and drawing one.

“I’m very thankful to God, to my players and team management for the good work that has culminated in this award. It has taken a lot of hard work and sacrifice to reach here. When I took up this job it seemed impossible to revive the club. It was a huge risk, but I was confident in my ability and moving from 18th to 8th on the table is testament,” Odhiambo said.

The tactician decamped Chemelil to Sony mid-season re-energizing the 2006 Kenyan Premier League champions who were languishing in the relegation zone.

“I identified a weakness in the team and engaged everyone in addressing it. Leadership was lacking and I had to sign up one or two players to give the rest direction. Fortunately, everything went well and players responded positively,” Odhiambo noted

His focus is to win the rest of his league games and finish in the highest possible position.

“I’ve got phenomenal players in the likes of Agwanda Enoch and the rest who have played key roles in our rise and hope we continue on our form,” Odhiambo added.