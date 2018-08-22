Parliament launches probe on Sh1.7b scandal at Sports Ministry

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The National Assembly is set to launch investigations into graft allegations in the Ministry of Sports that led to the loss of Sh1.7 billion during last year’s IAAF under 18 world youth championships.

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Opiyo Wandayi says an invite has already been dispatched to top ministry officials to appear before the committee on 27th of this month to shed light on the allegations.

According to Opiyo, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia and top officers in the finance department should explain how the unaccounted funds were used.

“We cannot let this issue pass since it has generated huge public interest. The officials must respond to the queries raised,” said Opiyo at Parliament buildings on Wednesday.

“Because of the public interest generated on this matter, they (ministry officials) must come and respond to the queries clearly and fully without fail,” Wandayi said.

Opiyo said the committee would not turn a blind eye on the matter especially at the time that the country’s top leadership led President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on fighting and eradicating corruption.

“Until and unless the ministry responds the Principal Secretary in the ministry will have to come with all the officials who are involved in procurement to explain their side of the story,” he said.

According to the Auditor General’s report, out of the Sh3.5 billion allocated to the Ministry to sponsor the event, his findings revealed that Sh1.7 billion cannot be accounted for.

-By Davis Ayega-