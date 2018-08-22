Kenya crashes out of  U17 AFCON Qualifier

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya crashed out of the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations after succumbing to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ethiopia in the final Group B match of the CECAFA Region Qualifying Tournament.

The match was played on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenya drew the first blood when Alphonse Omija nodded home from a corner by Mathew Mwendwa.

Ethiopia Captain Beyene Baisse would, however, score two goals in quick succession, both from long range, to turn the game in their favor.

Keith Imbali restored parity just before the break to spur hopes for a comeback but as the Junior Stars pushed forward for the winner, Baisse would notch his hat trick off a swift counter-attack late in the match. A late goal for Ethiopia, in a similar fashion, would further seal Kenya’s fate.

The loss sees Kenya end the first round third in Group B with six points from four matches, behind Ethiopia and Uganda, who are set to grace the semifinals slated for Friday, August 24, 2018.

Starting XI

Bixente Lazaru (GK), Arnold Onyango(C), Alphonce Omija, Oscar Kamori, Telvin Maina, Nicholas Ochieng, Keith Imbali, Said Musa, Mathew Mwendwa, Richdonald Bolo, Ezekiel Mogendi

Substitutes

Brian Olango (GK), Felix Chabaya, Francis Kayugi