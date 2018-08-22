Gor thrash Sofapaka to go massive 20 clear

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Gor Mahia thrashed Sofapaka 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League clash hosted at the Narok Stadium on Wednesday to go massive 20 points clear at the top of the table, needing just one point in their next match to seal a record 17th title.

K’Ogalo, who entered the clash at the back of a 1-2 loss to Rayon, got its goals from Joachim Oluoch who netted the opener two minutes to the half time whistle before Innocent Wafula doubled the lead on the 63rd minute.

Samuel Onyango then sealed the win six minutes to stoppage time to see the 16-time record Kenyan Premier League champions open a massive 20 point lead at the summit ahead of second placed Bandari.

The win left Gor needing just a point when they face bitter rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday in the second leg of the Mashemeji Derby to retain the title with six matches to spare.

Sofapaka, who stretched their winless run to three matches, remained fourth on the log with 44 points.

Sofapaka could have gone ahead early when they were awarded a penalty after Gor defender Charles Momanyi brought down Ezekiel Okare in the box but Kepha Aswani squandered the opportunity, this is after K’Ogalo second choice shot-stopper punched away the spot kick to keep the champions in the game.

On the other end, Gor utilized their chance well to break the deadlock on the 42nd minute when Oluoch fired a Samuel Onyango rebound past Sofapaka goalie Wycliffe Kasaya.

In the second half, Sofapaka suffered a double blow on the 62nd minute when Kasaya failed to clear a back pass from Mohammed Kilume after being charged down by Lawrence Juma who nicked the off him forcing Kasaya to bring him down.

Kasaya was handed his marching orders with keeper Kigonya coming in place of Mico Justin for Innocent Wafula to score the resultant penalty.

In the 83rd minute, Samuel Onyango secured all three points for Gor with a curling effort into the left-hand post after being played through by Cercidy Okeyo.