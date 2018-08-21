Reborn Agwanda named KPL’s July best

Shares

AWENDO, Kenya, Aug 21 – Sony Sugar forward Enock Agwanda has won the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Kenyan Premier League players of the month FOR July after rejuvenating his snoozing career following a return to his boyhood club.

Agwanda scored twice for Sony and provided a similar number of assists as the Sugar belt side rose from the ruins of a disastrous first leg to move into the top half of the league.

On the war to claiming the prestigious gong that comes with a cash reward of Sh100,000 and a 49-inch LG Television as well as Sh50,000 for the team, Agwanda beat teammate Tobias Otieno and Bandari FC keeper Farouk Shikhalo.

“I am very happy to get this award. I didn’t expect it and it is such a pleasant surprise. The month of July was good for us as a team and it marked my continuous improvement. In June I scored one goal, then two in July and now in May I am on three already,” Agwanda said.

The forward christened ‘Jowi’, loosely translating to ‘buffalo’ in the local Luo dialect becomes the first Sony Sugar player to bag the award since its inception four years ago.

Agwanda left Sony Sugar in 2011 for Sofapaka and between that period and his return to the club In June has played for Gor Mahia, Bandari and lately Ushuru where he stayed for six months before taking the decision to re-join his boyhood club.

“It was a very tough decision to come back to Sony but I got much encouragement from my wife and extended family. My wife especially convinced me to come back and play football because she told me no matter how much you go down, with hard work you can always come back up,” the forward noted.

“Things became difficult at bandari when I picked a hamstring injury and getting playing time was tough. I am happy that I can now go back to the field and score goals,” explained Agwanda.

He further says; “I came and found a coach who really trusts me and I am happy with him. I owe where I am today to him because he has really worked on me.”

Sony have had a rejuvenated spell and have won five matches on the trot to climb to eighth in the standings and Agwanda believes they can push to finish within the top five.

The forward has disclosed there is immense competition for places in the team and that’s the reason they have improved rapidly, saying every player is working hard to guard his place jealously.

Sony’s performance has been top notch and have picked wins against teams ranked higher than them including Ulinzi Stars, Mathare United, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks.