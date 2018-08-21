Nairobi to host regional Youth Cricket League

Shares

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Star Field Youth Cricket League, first held in 2017 returns this August under the sponsorship of property developers, Hayer One.

Event organizers, Star Field Sports has also attracted sponsorship from Crown Paints Kenya, Flimline, Chui Auto Springs, Executive Healthcare Solutions and MacCoffee.

Speaking at the official launch of the event, Hayer One’s Sales Director, Bharat Rao, said supporting the youth sporting event is aligned with their business philosophy.

“We are not just property developers but human developers too. More importantly, this sponsorship is aimed at supporting the growth of cricket talent within East Africa.”

To be held in various clubs in Nairobi from 22 – 25 August, The Hayer One Star Field Youth League 2018 will feature the Uganda Under-19 Cricket team, losing finalists in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers.

This category will undoubtedly be the league highlight. The local Under-19 boys to give Uganda competition will be defending champions, Kanbis Sports Club, Sikh Union Nairobi, Swamibapa, Cutchi Leva, Ruaraka and Mombasa U19 Select.

Other age groups are Under-9, Under-11,Under-13, Under-15 and Women. Three Womens teams will be drawn from Nakuru and Nairobi battling out for the Women’s Trophy.

Clubs in the city hosting the event and putting their facilities to good use include:Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club, Sikh Union Sports Club, Ruaraka Sports Club, Parklands Sports Club, Premier Club, Jamhuri High School and Nairobi Club.

Youth representatives from the following clubs are expected to send teams to compete in the four-day cricket bonanza:

Starfield, Sikh Union, Kanbis, Ruaraka Sports Club, Swamibapa, Mombasa Simba Union, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Pumwani, Premier Academy, East African Cricket Foundation, Nakuru Pirates, Peponi Secondary School, as well as Cricket Kenya, Uganda Cricket Association and two youth teams from Tanzania in the Under-13 Category.

Star Field Sports Director, Karan Kaul, said the participation of the Ugandan side will spice up the event while at the same time give the upcoming players good exposure as they knock the doors of the national junior team.

“Having seen the growth of development of cricket in Uganda, it will create more of a competitive atmosphere for the rest of the local teams participating”.