On-Fire Homeboyz seeded top for Driftwood

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Runaway leaders Homeboyz RFC are top seeds for this weekend’s Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa as they look to cement their lead in the fourth round of the National Sevens Circuit.

Homeboyz continued with their impressive form this season after claiming their third consecutive Main Cup title with a 19-7 victory over Nakuru RFC at the Kabeberi Sevens in Machakos over the weekend, taking their total season tally to 66.

Captain Leonard Mugaisi was first on the scoreboard as he landed a center post try for the Deejayz with Olindi adding the twos. Kenya Sevens star Nelson Oyoo was quick to spot a gap and swing through it equalizing the scores as Donald Aluoch kicked in the conversion.

The second half saw Alvin Otieno and Johnston Olindi land a try each with Olindi converting his own try.

They will look to keep that flame burning in Mombasa where they also hope to defend the title they won last season. They will be in Pool A alongside Mean Machine, Menengai Oilers and hosts Mombasa.

Meanwhile, Kabeberi losing finalists Nakuru will be in Pool B with Kenyatta University’s BlakBlad, Kisii and Kisumu RFC.

Pool C looks like the tournament’s pool of death as it has KCB who finished third in Kabeberi, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos and Impala Saracens while Pool D is equally tough with Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba, Nondies and Makueni.

To win the bronze in Machakos, KCB were 17-10 winners over Kenya Harlequins.

Driftwood Sevens

Pool A: Homeboyz, Mean Machine, Menengai Oilers, Mombasa

Pool B: Nakuru, Blak Blad, Kisii RFC, Kisumu RFC

Pool C: KCB, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Impala Saracens

Pool D: Kenya Harlequin, Stanic Mwamba, Nondescripts, Makueni

-By KRU