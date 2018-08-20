LG, SJAK partner Bandari in Mombasa CSR

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 20 – Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC were joined by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and electronic manufacturing company LG in a Community Social Responsibility (CSR) visit to Green Olive Children’s Home in Mtwapa, Mombasa on Monday.

The three donated food items and a 49-inch LG television set worth Sh300,000 as part of the CSR activity.

LG Electronics Marketing General Manager East Africa Moses Marji said they are proud to be associated with Green Olive Children Home with the kids visibly excited with the goodies presented to them..

“We are excited to have touched the hearts of destitute children and making a difference in their lives,” said Marji who also thanked the home for their philanthropic initiatives.

“We are humbled by Madam Ether Kyendo for restoring the dreams and hopes of the kids. She has managed to do it by herself through donations, which is truly inspiring,” added Marji.

Bandari Team Manager Wilson Oburu thanked the Home for offering the kids an opportunity to realize their potential in life at a tender age.

“We are glad that the home has extended an enabling environment through which destitute kids get a lifetime opportunity through talent identification and empowerment,”Oburu said.

“On behalf of Bandari FC we take this opportunity to to thank the home, SJAK and LG for enabling us to partake in this worthy course,” he added.

SJAK was represented by Secretary General Mike Okinyi, newly elected treasurer Alex Isaboke and committee member Samson Ateka.

Bandari also donated an assortment of foodstuffs which included bags of sugar, maize meal, beans, loaves of bread and biscuits among others food items.

The television set was mounted into the homes’ hall where young kids will savor various TV channels, thanks to a StarTimes set top boxer (STB) and antenna also donated by SJAK.

Green Olive Children Home that houses over 30 destitute kids, takes care of vulnerable, orphaned and abandoned children. The home imparts valuable training skills to the children to enable them support themselves in life.