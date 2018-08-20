If Gor want me, I am ready to come – Rutanga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Rayon Sport left back Eric Rutanga has opened the door for a possible move to Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, a statement that would be music to K’Ogalo fans’ ears coming at a time when Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi is edging closer to the exit.

On Sunday night, Rutanga might have scored the goal that potentially puts Gor on the verge of exiting the CAF Confederations Cup and his celebration infront of the K’Ogalo faithful did not help matters much, but he might soon be their answer to left back problems.

“If Gor Mahia want me, I can come. But, they have to talk to the club and pay the money required. I am ready to come here any day. Gor Mahia is a good team with good players and huge fan base. It would be great to come here,” Rutanga told Capital Sport on Sunday night.

Rutanga still has one year to run on his Rayon contract and with the transfer window of both countries already closed, the two clubs might engage in talks for a possible move in January.

Gor’s lack of a trusted left back was hugely exposed in their loss to rayon on Sunday with regular right back Philemon Otieno pushed to the left while Wellington Ochieng, yet to hit full match fitness after returning from injury started on the right.

K’Ogalo were left with a void at left back after Walusimbi left in a huff to South Africa where he engaged in talks with Kaizer Chiefs. Gor boss Dylan Kerr says he feels betrayed by the player but maintains life will move on even if he is gone.

“What he did was selfish. He left us without caring of the club, without caring of our league campaign, without caring about the Confederations Cup. It was selfish from him on his teammates and the club. He doesn’t care about the club; only the money,” an agitated Kerr said.

But Rutanga’s arrival might spell some new lease of life to Gor especially with his performance against them on Sunday where he scored a sublime set piece. He also scored the equalizer when the two sides played in the first leg in Kigali.

And his hope that both Gor and Rayon proceed into the Quarters of the Confederations Cup might even make him more loveable to the Gor faithful.

“I am very happy that we came to Kenya and won. The focus now is on the final game against Yanga which we will treat as a final and I know we will win. I also pray for Gor to beat USM in Algeria so that we can go through to the quarters together,” the left back said.

He added; “It will be good for two teams from East Africa to go through. I believe if Yanga can beat USM, then Gor too can get a win in Algeria.”

Rutanga has heaped praise on his teammates for their performance against Gor, saying they came in determined to go all out and get a win.

“It was a blow for us to be here without four of our first team players but I am grateful we could win. We worked hard as a team and Gor too did not make it easy for us,” Rutanga further explained.

Share