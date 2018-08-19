Fury beats Pianeta to set up Wilder bout

Shares

BELFAST, United Kingdom, Aug 19 – Tyson Fury set up a world title fight with American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder with a points victory over Francesco Pianeta in Belfast on Saturday.

On just his second bout since ending a two-and-a-half year absence from the ring, former world champion Fury looked understandably rusty in just doing enough to see off journeyman Pianeta.

Fury will need to be far closer to the fighter that once dominated the heavyweight division when facing the undefeated Wilder.

That fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas later in the year with Fury’s promoter Frank Warren confirming the venue and date will be announced next week.

Wilder was ringside in the Northern Irish capital and seemed to appreciate Fury’s introduction to the ring accompanied by the tune of “Sweet Home Alabama”, Wilder’s home state.

There was much less to impress Wilder once the action got underway as Fury failed to land a knockout blow.

However, Fury controlled the fight throughout to stretch his own unbeaten professional record to 27-0.