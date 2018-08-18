Nairobi beats Uasin to top Inter-County Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Probably the promise by county boss Mike SOnko that they will get hefty rewards and promotions if they win the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) games spurred Nairobi on as they emerged overall winners of the 2018 edition in Kisii.

The county emerged top edging out Uasin Gishu County after accumulating 32 points in the week-long games, to retain the title they won in Machakos last year.

Nairobi topped in 9 disciplines -Chess, Table Tennis, Ajua, Cultural Dance, Darts, Basketball, Tug of War both men and women, Bad Minton and Netball.

Uasin Gishu was second after managing 13 points leading in three disciplines -Athletics and Volleyball in both men and women.

Hosts Kisii county managed the third position with 10 points having took the first position in choir set piece category.

The show-stopping discipline was men’s football where Machakos beat Bungoma by a solitary goal to retain the title in a game that was attended by former premier Raila Odinga, an ardent football fan himself.

Festus Kikuvi from the County Inspectorate department scored the winner five minutes from half time.

Kisii County finished third after seeing off Nakuru 4-2 in a tense post-match penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Speaking during the closing ceremony Odinga called for resolute combat against corruption which he said has infiltrated the sports industry denying hundreds of youth a livelihood.

Meanwhile, Kisii Governor James Ongwae reiterated his resolve of continued upgrade of Gusii stadium to international standards.

Four counties among them Nyeri, Embu, Kericho and Bungoma have expressed interest in hosting the 7th edition in 2019.