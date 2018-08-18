Kenya bags 4 bronze at Africa Youth Chess Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Kenya’s Gosrani Naiya, Janvi Nipul, Shah and Shah Dev Bijesh bagged bronze medals at the 2018 Africa Youth Chess Championship that concluded on Saturday in Kisumu County.

The trio will be part of the team that will represent Africa in the upcoming World Youth Chess to be held in Georgia in September.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala lauded the participants for the glorious championship.

“We have had a great tournament this year, as a country we are extremely proud of all the players who made this year’s edition memorable,” said Wanjala

Gosrani ended the weekend on a high note with 7 points after defeating Kenya’s Muthoni Vivian during the 9th round in the girls U14 category.

Youngster Woman Candidate Master Janvi Nipul scooped the third position in the U8 girls category while Kenya’s 3rd ranked Shah Dev Bijesh finished third during the outing in the under 18 boys category.

Gostani attributed her win to determination and routine trading noting that she was confident of shining in the next level of championship.

“The competition was stiff and am happy that have been able to overcome the strong challenge a book a slot for the historic championship,” she said.

“My target is now on how I can improve on weak areas that caused me very delicate points. I want that thank Chess Kenya, the government and my parents for sponsoring my being here,” she added.

Janvi Shah, who was the youngest in the competition, said she is looking forward to an improved performance when she represents Africa in the upcoming World Youth Chess Championship.

“I’m so much humbled by my performance, it gives me courage and vigor to fight for more divisions in Chess and I want to thank everyone who supported in this noble course,” Shah said.

In other results WFM Nassr Rania of Algeria emerged victorious in the under eighteen ladies’ category hankering eight points while her nemesis and country mate Nassr Lina a WIM scooped Gold medal in the Under sixteen categories with six points.

Kanyi Melissa and Nzambi Catherine both finished at bottom positions.

In the Under fourteen boys’ category FM Cheikh Ziyad of Egypt will represent Africa in the World Chess Championship after emerging best overall scooping six points tied alongside Kanyike Victor while Oosthuizen Jacobus who came third with five points.