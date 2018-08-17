Two changes for Simbas ahead of Namibia tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya Simbas head coach Ian Snook has made two changes to the squad that goes to the battle field on Saturday to take on Namibia in a must win Rugby Africa Gold Cup match at Windhoek’s Hage Geingob Stadium.

George Nyambua starts at blindside ahead of Martin Owilah who drops to the bench while Tony Onyango slotting in at fullback in place of Vincent Mose who started last weekend’s game against Tunisia, but has not travelled to Namibia.

Willy Ambaka who made his Simbas debut last weekend continues at 14 as the Simbas look to vie for a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Kenya need a win at all costs to book an automatic ticket to Japan, but a loss will see them drop to the repechage tournament to be held in France in November.

“We know it is going to be a tough task, but we go there looking for victory. We know Namibia, we have watched their games this season and some of us have also played against them. We will see how to exploit their weaknesses and also work on our strengths to ensure we are a strong team,” skipper Davis Chenge said ahead of the tie.

The match will be played at 5pm Kenyan time.

Simbas starting team

Tony Onyango, 14. William Ambaka, 13. Peter Kilonzo, 12. Darwin Mukidza, 11. Jacob Ojee,10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Patrick Ouko, 2. Colman Were, 3. Joseph Odero, 4. Andrew Chogo, 5. Oliver Mang’eni, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Elkeans Musonye, 8. Davis Chenge (captain)

REPLACEMENTS 16. Peter Karia, 17. Moses Amusala, 18. Curtis Lilako, 19. Malcolm Onsando, 20. Martin Owilah, 21. Mohammed Omollo, 22. Felix Ayange, 23. Dalmus Chituyi.