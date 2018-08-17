Manchester City v Huddersfield Town preview: David Wagner may need a miracle at the Etihad

Shares

In 38 games, there were 32 wins, 106 goals scored and 100 points collected in last season’s Premier League race. Under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, quite probably the greatest club manager in the modern era, Manchester City sauntered to the title, and now play the first game of the new season against Huddersfield Town.

First things first

Where can I win money in this tie?

Last week, City picked up where they left off at the back end of last season, and coasted to a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Now, they play in front of their own fans for the first time this season against a side who did well just to maintain their top flight status last term.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva capped a wonderful display from Guardiola’s side, while Huddersfield made a disappointing start to the season. The Terriers lost 3-0 on their own patch to Chelsea and are now staring st two defeats on the bounce at the start of this campaign.

For there is no getting away from the fact that City are overwhelming favourites for this contest. Looking at the simple bet based solely on the outcome of the game and City are priced at just 1.10 to take all three points, while Huddersfield are all the way out t 26.00 to record what would be a shock win – even a draw is in double figures, at 13.00.

This looks like one of those games where City look more than capable of notching up a cricket score and specifics will be important if you want to profit in this one. A 4-0 thrashing in favour of the champions is priced at 8.00, meaning that a US$ bet would lead to a pay out of US$40.

Goals would look to be the order of the day here – after all, City have scored in 17 of their last 18 fixtures. Over 2.5 goals in the game is priced at just 1.33, with under 2.5 goals at the much higher 3.40.

In addition, Guardiola’s side scored in 18 of their 19 home matches last term. Ironically enough, the one side to stop them finding the back of the net was Huddersfield, who managed to hold the champions to a goalless draw.

The odds on that happening again are long, however. To give you an idea of just how unlikely that would be, 0-0 on Sunday between these two is priced far out at 23.00 – that means a US$5 bet would lead to a whopping US$115 pay out.

All in all, though, Huddersfield’s away from last term was dire. The Terriers won just three of 19 games on the road and, in all honesty, the vast majority of their fans must be dreading this trip to the Etihad Stadium.

You can back Manchester City to win to nil (without Huddersfield scoring a goal) at just 1.57, with other “specials” equally short, such as winning both halves (1.72) and scoring in both halves (1.44). One special might be worth backing is City to be ahead after 10 minutes – you could almost quadruple your money on that outcome, at a price of 3.75.

City scored over three goals in 13 of their 19 home games last season and this would look to be a great opportunity to start up that trend for the new campaign. You can back City to win and over 3.5 goals in the game at 1.83.

Of course, it remains to be seen who will score those goals. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero is the outright favourite at 1.36 to net during the game, while he is at 3.10 to score either the first or last goal of the game.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who endured a torrid time at the World Cup this past summer, will be keen to get off the mark for his club. The 21 year old is at 1.44 to score at any time, and you can back him at 3.50 to break the deadlock.

Premier League round 2 fixtures:

Saturday, 18 August

(3.25) Cardiff x Newcastle (2.55); draw (3.10)

(1.90) Everton x Southampton (4.75); draw (3.50)

(2.05) Leicester City x Wolves (3.90); draw (3.50)

(1.28) Tottenham x Fulham (12.00); draw (6.00)

(2.10) West Ham x Bournemouth (3.70); draw (3.60)

(1.80) Chelsea x Arsenal (4.50); draw (4.00)

Sunday, 19 August

(2.45) Burnley x Watford (3.40); draw (3.10)

(1.10) Manchester City x Huddersfield (26.00); draw (13.00)

(5.50) Brighton x Manchester United (1.75); draw (3.60)

Monday, 20 August

(7.50) Crystal Palace x Liverpool (1.44); draw (5.00)