Kenya maul Djibouti in AFCON qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya’s hope of qualifying to next year’s CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations continued to gather momentum as they won their second straight game of the CECAFA region qualifiers, hitting nine past a hapless Djibouti at the Azam Complex in Chamazi on Friday evening.

Richdonald Bolo put up a man-of-the-match performance, hitting a hattrick and providing two assists as the Kenyan side picked a successive victory following their opening day 4-0 win over South Sudan.

Kenya got off to the mark early after dominating the match =, Keith Imbali breaking the deadlock with a delightful shot from range.

Saidi Musa should have doubled Kenya’s tally in the 14th minute but he could not get a better finish after Tony Odhiambo’s cross from the left found him unmarked at the edge of the six yard box.

A period of dominance, Kenya showing their passing prowess culminated in two goals within two minutes which saw the Junior Stars take a 3-0 lead to the break.

Musa slotted in a simple finish from inside the box after some quick interchange of passes which ended in a cutback for Musa to tap home. Richdonald then scored the first of his three two minutes later with a tap in unmarked on the right after a deflected shot.

Kenya continued with the dominance in the second half and just seven minutes in, they were 4-0 up, Richdonald hitting his second with a sweet finish on the volley after controlling the ball, juggling away from his markers before sending in a bullet.

Eight minutes later, it was 5-0, a sweeping team move from Mike Amenga’s charges and Nicholas Omondi came to the end of it with a shot from distance which was spilled inside the net by the Djibouti keeper.

Richdonald then set up a quick brace by Mathew Mwendwa in the 62nd and 71st minutes, as Kenya continued its dominance.

The red-hot winger then completed his hattrick late on with Imbali also adding his second with a ninth late on, another red hot shot from distance greasing between the keeper’s palms.