You are here:

Football Football

Kenya maul Djibouti in AFCON qualifier

by
Football
Shares
Harambee Stars Under-17 players celebrate one of their nine goals against Djibouti in a CECAFA Championship match at the Azam Complex on August 17, 2018. PHOTO/TFF

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Kenya’s hope of qualifying to next year’s CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations continued to gather momentum as they won their second straight game of the CECAFA region qualifiers, hitting nine past a hapless Djibouti at the Azam Complex in Chamazi on Friday evening.

Richdonald Bolo put up a man-of-the-match performance, hitting a hattrick and providing two assists as the Kenyan side picked a successive victory following their opening day 4-0 win over South Sudan.

Kenya got off to the mark early after dominating the match =, Keith Imbali breaking the deadlock with a delightful shot from range.

Saidi Musa should have doubled Kenya’s tally in the 14th minute but he could not get a better finish after Tony Odhiambo’s cross from the left found him unmarked at the edge of the six yard box.

A period of dominance, Kenya showing their passing prowess culminated in two goals within two minutes which saw the Junior Stars take a 3-0 lead to the break.

Musa slotted in a simple finish from inside the box after some quick interchange of passes which ended in a cutback for Musa to tap home. Richdonald then scored the first of his three two minutes later with a tap in unmarked on the right after a deflected shot.

Action between Kenya and Djibouti in the CECAFA Under-17 Championship in Tanzania. PHOTO/TFF

Kenya continued with the dominance in the second half and just seven minutes in, they were 4-0 up, Richdonald hitting his second with a sweet finish on the volley after controlling the ball, juggling away from his markers before sending in a bullet.

Eight minutes later, it was 5-0, a sweeping team move from Mike Amenga’s charges and Nicholas Omondi came to the end of it with a shot from distance which was spilled inside the net by the Djibouti keeper.

Richdonald then set up a quick brace by Mathew Mwendwa in the 62nd and 71st minutes, as Kenya continued its dominance.

The red-hot winger then completed his hattrick late on with Imbali also adding his second with a ninth late on, another red hot shot from distance greasing between the keeper’s palms.

Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments