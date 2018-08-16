New player joins lucrative Kenyan betting market

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Russian company Betmaster is the latest entrant into the lucrative Kenyan market, launching in Nairobi as its first African home with plans of expanding to Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania and Ghana.

The company hinges on the campaign of responsible betting and offers a unique user friendly platform for passionate sport fans.

The betting firm will have several user-friendly initiatives such as Betmaster news, a weekly newsletter that the firm will be making available every week both online and published inside one of the leading newspapers on Saturdays.

The publication will offer advice, detailed analysis, statistics and betting tips on all major leagues that will allow Kenyans to make informed decisions when betting.

Betmaster new markets director, Thanos Marinos noted that Africa has become a hub for a lot of foreign investments contributing favorably to economic development and Kenya is one of the 3 largest betting markets in Africa.

“Our business will be guided by our ethos of innovativeness and responsible betting. Betmaster Kenya market is launching in tandem with Betmaster Mozambique so all of us, from the shareholders to the management and the customer service employees, are very excited and proud to see our brand positioned strongly in Africa,” Marinos said during the company’s launch.

He also disclosed that the company will look to expand its wings to DRC and Uganda.

The main drive for the company is to ensure that their clients get a safe and trusted environment where they can place their bets and win via their website betmaster.co.ke and sms-based betting options.