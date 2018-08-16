Governor Nyong’o urges Chess players to go for global honors

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has urged participants of the ongoing Africa Youth Chess Championship to embrace the sport discipline to be adequately prepared to challenge for major global honors.

The governor addressed the 174 participants and hundreds of parents and officials ahead of the seventh round of play.

“It is very good news to have this championship here, it is going to an inspiration to the youth to take chess seriously, as Kisumu County we are reviewing and revitalizing our sports sector and this championship is a great blessing,” Nyong’o said.

The Governor is expected to hold talks with Russia Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday morning.

The Chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia LOC is expected to grace the ongoing event after the meeting with the Governor.