Gor, Everton friendly set for November

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Gor’s highly anticipated friendly match against English Premier League side Everton FC will be played in November, after being pushed from the initial anticipated date early this month.

According to match organizers SportPesa who sponsor both teams, the game will be played at Goodison Park either on November 6 or 7.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said the tour will give Gor Mahia players a chance to play with the best and sample one of the oldest and best stadiums in the world – Goodison Park.

Karauri added that the friendly will be a good exposure platform for the Gor Mahia players whom he said have given their best to put Kenya on the global and regional map in matters football.

Gor earned a chance to play Everton after emerging the winner of the second edition of the Super Cup held between June 3 and 10 in Nakuru, Kenya, featuring eight teams from East Africa.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the players and Kenyan football because it is worth more than anybody could offer money for,” an elated Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr said.

“I am very excited. It is an opportunity for Gor Mahia to put Kenya on the global football map by playing one of the most established clubs in the UK,” added Kerr.

This will be the second time that Gor Mahia face Everton, after meeting for the first time at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in July last year losing 2-1 with former England captain Wayne Rooney scoring a wonder goal on his first match for the toffees after returning to the club from Manchester United.

This year however, Rooney will not be in as he has sealed a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States where he is playing for DC United.

However, Gor will still have an opportunity of playing against world class players including England’s World Cup star Jordan Pickford, Colombia’s Yerry Mina and ex-Barcelona man Andre Gomes.