Korir eyes stab at Rudisha’s World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15- African 800m silver medalist Emmanuel Korir has set a target of going for David Rudisha’s World Record of One minute, 40.91 seconds set at the Olympic Stadium in London, United Kingdom in 2012.

The 23-year old, ranked the sixth best 800m in the world currently believes he has what it takes to run lower than Rudisha and probably run below 1:40 in setting the new fastest time over the two-lap race.

“I believe in myself and I know myself. I know I am capable of running faster and either this year or next year, I want to go for the record. I want to run below 1:40 and I know I can do it. It is not just a matter of speaking but taking that into action as well,” Korir told Capital Sport.

The University of Texas in El Paso student has a Personal best time of one minute, 42.05 seconds run during the London leg of the IAAF Diamond League last month, but he believes since then, he has gathered enough experience to shave off the 2.05 seconds.

Korir draped in the Kenyan jersey for the first time in London last year at the World Championships and wasn’t fortunate enough to hang in a medal despite reaching the final.

“Last year was tough for me because I was injured and most of the time I had to run nursing it. Of course I was disappointed not to do well at the World Championship but that is behind my back now. This year I am healthy and I am optimistic it will stat that way,” added Korir.

The 23-year old was unlucky not to pick up his first ever championship gold medal last week at the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Nigeria having finished second following a starter’s error that saw him go off seconds after the rest.

“The person who caused all the trouble was the starter because there is no way a race can start while people are standing. In Athletics, if you lose one second it is not easy to recover. I had planned to give it my all in the final 150m but it was not easy,” Korir said.

He however went on to help Team Kenya claim gold in the 4 by 400m relays and he says that coupled with a silver medal in the 800m race was enough success for him in his maiden appearance at the African Championship.

He will now switch his attention to the Birmingham leg of the IAAF Diamond League this weekend, then Brussels before switching attention to the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republich where he will wind up his season.

“I want to finish my season well and probably lower my PB in the two Diamond League races. But the biggest target for me is the Continental Cup. I want to go there and win the gold medal. It will be very good for my confidence,” he added.

In the long term as well, Korir has his eyes firmly placed on next year’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where he wants to go and pay-up for the misgivings in London last year.

“I can’t go and sleep even after the season ends. I have to work harder to be ready for Doha. It is a title that I long for and between now and then, I want to improve on a few weak areas I have and be ready for the challenge,” added Korir.

Heading into Birmingham, Korir has a record to be envious of this year having won every single 800m race he has competed in in the IAAF circuit. He has won in Doha, Eugene and London where he went on to set his Personal Best time.