Gor boss Kerr ‘feels betrayed’ by Walusimbi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Gor Mahia’s Ugandan left back Godfrey Walusimbi is set to miss another very crucial match for the second time this season as the Kenyan champions prepare to face Rayon Sport in a make or break CAF Confederations Cup tie in Nairobi this weekend.

Walusimbi has been AWOL at the club from last week and is said to be in South Africa, trying to negotiate a move to Kaizer Chiefs despite still being a contracted Gor Mahia player.

Earlier on in the season, the Ugandan missed Gor’s crucial CAF Champions League match against Esperance in Tunisia as he was on a go slow over unpaid dues.

“This is the second time it’s happening and both come at a crucial point. Maybe things would have been different at Esperance if he was there. I really feel betrayed by him and as a club we also feel betrayed,” the tactician, angered by the defender’s decision said.

He added; “What he has done is 150pc wrong. His agent is lying to him and if this case goes on, he will be in trouble with FIFA. He still has a contract with the club and he is out there trying to get another contract,”

“He told me before that he wanted to go and I thought he was joking because he is a player we need.”

According to Gor officials, Walusimbi left the country last week after the Bandari game for South Africa and missed the subsequent game against Posta Rangers.

“I got an alert from someone that he was traveling, and the next thing was a call from Keizer Chiefs chairman apologizing for that step and requesting if we could talk on a possible move,” Rachier told the club’s official website.

“I declined to discuss anything and told Chiefs chairman l will hold a meeting with my EC then we will know what step to take. Keizer Chiefs too did something wrong because that’s player tapping which is against stipulated rules yet the player has a running contract. There are clear and accepted procedures if they wanted the player,” he added.

The club now says it will take disciplinary action against the player for absconding duty while also expressing their displeasure with the actions of the player.

“We have a technical committee which is in charge of player welfare and at the appointed time, we will announce the action to be taken,” said Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda.

Kerr who is still agitated with the absence of the player added;

“What he did was selfish to the team and to the supporters. CAF and FIFA have to take action especially against Kaizer Chiefs because this is player tapping and it is not allowed,” the tactician offered.

It is not yet clear whether the Ugandan whose contract with the club runs till 2020 will return to the country or Chiefs will table an offer to Gor.