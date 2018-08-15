Crunch day for Team Kenya at Africa Youth Chess champs

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – When round 6 of the ongoing African Youth Chess Championships opens on Thursday morning in Kisumu, Kenyans will be aiming for two major victories, that will define who is in a vantage position ahead of the penultimate round set to be played on Friday morning.

Tracy Njoki will face off with Algerian Hadjout Ilina while sisters Janki Nipul and Janvi Nipul square it out in round 6 of the Under 8 girls’ category.

Meanwhile, Samuel Wanjala who is placed second in the Under 10 boys’ category will square it out with Egyptian Candidate Master Kandil Ahmed, with both tied at 4 points.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is expected to grace the competition today having treated the competitors to a tour of Kisumu yesterday when the competitions took a break.

At least 174 participants are taking part in the Championship which runs through Saturday. On their break on Wednesday, the participating teams were treated to a screening of the movie Queen of Kitwe.

The Biographical sports drama film is an inspiration story of Ugandan Girl Phiona Mutesi who learnt how to play chess and Rose to the level of Woman Candidate Master. Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o stars as Nakku Harriet- Phiona’s mother.

The competitors took a break away from the tight competition today to tour Kisumu county visiting the famous Kitmikai among other tourists’ attractions.