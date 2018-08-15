Bielsa keeps Leeds flying, Villa extend streak in League Cup

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 15 – Patrick Bamford celebrated his first Leeds start with a goal as new boss Marcelo Bielsa extended in his flying start with a 2-1 win against Bolton in the League Cup first round on Tuesday.

Bamford, a £7 million signing from Middlesbrough, got off the mark after 27 minutes at Elland Road before Samuel Saiz netted to put Leeds in complete control against their Championship rivals.

Erhun Oztumer got one back for Bolton in the second half.

But Leeds easily held on to clinch a third consecutive win in charge for former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa, who had already won his first two second-tier matches.

Championship promotion chasers Aston Villa survived a scare in their 1-0 win at Yeovil as Conor Hourihane’s strike saw them join Leeds in the second round.

Hourihane’s 77th-minute tap-in came as a relief for Villa boss Steve Bruce after fourth-tier Yeovil had a second-half penalty from Alex Fisher saved.

Yeovil were on top for much of the first half, with Fisher twice forcing good saves out of Villa goalkeeper Andre Moreira, on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Referee John Brooks pointed to the spot after Gary Warren was ajudged to have pushed Tommy Elphick, but Moreira bailed out his side as he saved Fisher’s spot-kick.

Jonathan Kodija made his influence felt when he left Warren flat-footed in the box and played it square for Hourihane to seal Villa’s third successive victory.

Oliver Burke’s first West Brom goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win over third-tier Luton at the Hawthorns.

Albion, relegated from the Premier League last year, were tested by Luton, with Jake Jervis wasting their best chance.

But Scotland midfielder Burke struck to send West Brom through and revive hopes he can get his career back on track after a poor run following last summer’s move from RB Leipzig.

Frank Lampard’s Derby eased into the second round with a 2-0 win at fourth-tier Oldham.

Former Chelsea star Lampard was beaten for the first time as a manager on Saturday as Leeds won 4-1 at the iPro Stadium.

The Rams went ahead in the 36th minute as Harry Wilson delivered a right-wing free-kick and Fikayo Tomori challenged for the ball with Oldham’s Sam Graham, who appeared to deflect into his own net from six yards.

Mason Mount made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a sweet half-volley from just outside the box.

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan was Middlesbrough’s hero as they won 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out against fourth-tier Notts County.

Lonergan saved from Jon Stead and Dan Jones after the two sides played out a 3-3 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Nottingham Forest won 10-9 on penalties against Bury after being held to a 1-1 draw by the League Two club.

Championship outfit Bristol City lost 1-0 at home to third-tier Plymouth, while second tier Ipswich were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at League Two side Exeter.