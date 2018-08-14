Three changes as Simbas head to Namibia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Kenya Simbas head coach Ian Snook has made three new inclusions as the team prepares to travel to Namibia on Wednesday morning for the final Africa Gold Cup match against Namibia on Saturday.

The tactician has included Dalmus Chituyi, Felix Ayange and Curtis Lilako to the squad as they head into the enormous task of beating the Gold Cup leaders and earning a ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Chituyi, the two try hero in the 45-36 win over Zimbabwe on 30 June missed last weekend’s 67-0 win over Tunisia through injury alongside former Kenya Sevens international Ayange who was recovering from the effects of a root canal.

KCB Kenya Cup winning skipper Lilako meanwhile returns for the first time since the 28-24 win away to Morocco on June 23.

Commenting on their inclusion, Head Coach Ian Snook said; “Dalmus is in as we have a 6/2 bench this game. It has been crucial in a couple of other games with fresh forwards coming on late in the game and making a telling difference,”

“We hope this will be the same. Felix is on the bench as he can cover many positions and is competent in them all. He is a tough competitor and we know he will be up for the physical battle. Biko who usually fills this role is carrying an injury. Curtis is back in so we can utilize his experience and cool head late in the game.”

Simbas squad to Namibia

Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequin), Martin Owilah (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Peter Kilonzo, Oliver Mang’eni, Jacob Ojee (KCB), Mohamed Omollo (Homeboyz), Felix Ayange (Kabras Sugar), Dalmus Chituyi (Homeboyz), Curtis Lilako, Peter Karia (KCB), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), George Nyambua, Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequin), Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Moses Amusala (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB, Captain)