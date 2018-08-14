Kenyans battle for glory at Africa Youth Chess Champs

Shares

KISUMU, KENYA, Aug 14 – Kenya’s Tracy Njoki finished third in the Under-8 girl’s category as the 2018 Africa Youth Chess Championship continued in Kisumu on Tuesday with 174 participants battling it out for a ticket to the prestigious World Youth Chess Championship slated for Turkey in December.

Njoki was followed at fourth and fifth position by compatriots Shah Janki and Shah Janvi. Namibia’s Hinda Otilie ad Algeria’s Hadjout Lina lead this competition with 4 and 3 points respectively.

In the boy’s Under-8, South Africa’s twins Levitan Caleb Levi and Levitan Judah Nathan finished off the day as leaders tying with compatriot Emmanuel Chang.

Kenya’s Nduati Tyler defeated South Africa’s Chang to scoop the 8th position ahead of Rishit Ravat with whom he is currently tied with on two points.

In the Under-14 girls Zimbabwean Mudodo Hazel is currently leading with four points.

Egyptian Amin Lila Mohamed is second with 3 points followed by Algeria’s Allal Feriel. Kenya’s Gosrani Niaya and Parikh Nikita are tied in 2,5 points on the 4th and 5th position respectively.

Mudodo who is the highest ranked player in Zimbabwe defeated Egyptian Amin Lila Mohamed during the third round and Algeria’s Allal Feriel during round 4.

In the Under-18 girls Algeria’s WFM Nassr Rania and WIM Nassr Lina are leading the chase for continental glory ahead S.A Wolmarans Riekie and Uganda’s Nsubuga Gloria.

Kenya’s top player in the category is Parikh Pranjal and Wanjala Dorcas.