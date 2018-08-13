Kenya hosts CAF Club Licensing workshop

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Football Kenya Federation chief Nick Mwendwa has affirmed the federation will continue advocating for strict adherence to CAF Club Licensing rules, saying it is an avenue for local clubs to grow and reach international heights.

Mwendwa was speaking on Monday afternoon when he officially opened the four-day CAF Club Licensing workshop that brings together 28 Federations, represented by their respective Club Licensing managers and Club Licensing Committee Chairmen.

“Club licensing is a fairly new concept to most African clubs. It is vital that its importance and the crucial role it plays in the development of the game is well articulated to all,” Mwendwa said.

The workshops will see instructors provide an update on Club Licensing at CAF level to the participating Federations, with the latter also set to give updates on the situation of Club Licensing at their parent Federations.

“As a country, we remain committed to both the club licensing criteria and the building of a football economy and further believe that the process will act as a catalyst to the same,” Mwendwa further explained adding;

“We are cognizant that the process is not only expensive but also highly demanding and as such continue to engage, government both at the County and National level, on the need to accelerate infrastructure development, which is the single, most expensive component for our clubs, many which are without sponsors.”

Further, the workshops will also purpose to establish detailed action plans for each Member Association in order to be fully ready before the deadline for the engagement of clubs in CAF Competitions.

After the first workshop on Monday, the sessions will go on to Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The CAF Club Licensing Rules were enforced for the first time last year in Kenya after the continental governing body made it mandatory for all clubs wishing to participate in continental competitions to adhere to the strict rules.

“CAF is not only particular on when our leagues should end but is also adamant that any club that will qualify for both the CAF CL and the CAF CC must have met the Club Licensing Criteria, failure to which the qualified club will not be allowed to participate in the tournament,” Mwendwa noted.