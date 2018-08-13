Gor beat Homeboyz, now three wins from title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Gor Mahia will clinch a historic 17th Kenyan Premier League title at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on August 25 when they play AFC Leopards, if they pick three points against their arch rivals, and, would have won their preceding two matches.

The 16-time champions stretched their lead at the top of the standings with a well worked 3-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Monday afternoon, which now means they are only nine points away from wrapping up the business.

With seven games remaining before the season ends for the rest of the teams, a win for Gor over the next three games will see them establish an unassailable lead at the top as with four games remaining, only 12 points will be on offer.

This, is making the assumption that the chasing pack of Bandari, AFC and Sofapaka also win all their three games. If they don’t and Gor wins, then the party might come earlier for K’Ogalo.

Gor have faced a crazy month of August where they have had 10 matches lined up in the space of 29 days, including two CAF Confederations Cup matches.

But even in the midst of the pile up, they have been unfazed and have only dropped points in two matches, a 2-2 draw against Nakumatt FC in Machakos and their first loss of the season, a 2-1 result away to Bandari FC in Mombasa.

They won 3-0 against Kariobangi Sharks, 2-1 against Posta Rangers and Monday afternoon’s 2-0 result against Homeboyz, all matches played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

On Monday, they needed two quickfire goals in the first half to see off the Kakamega based side.

Head coach Dylan Kerr made some slight adjustments to his squad with Shabaan Odhoji stepping into goal for the injured Boniface Oluoch.

Defender Karim Nizigiyimana made his first start for the club in almost a year starting at right back while Wellington Ochieng was tasked with manning the left side of defense in the absence of AWOL Godfrey Walusimbi who is said to be forcing a move to South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Jacques Tuyisenge was absent having been rested with a slight ankle knock and the attack was tasked to George ‘Blackberry’ Odshiambo and new signing Francis Mustafa.

And Mustafa ensured he rose to the occasion scoring his first league goal for K’Ogalo in the 31st minute before Innocent Wafula doubled the tally just four minutes later.

In the second half, Homeboyz came back stronger and they halved the deficit in the 72nd minute, Benjamin Oketch scoring from a freekick.

Just like it happened against Posta last week, Gor were made to live nervously in the remaining 18 minutes of the game.

They however eased that pressure when Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi scored in the 89th minute to bag the vital win and inch closer to the title.