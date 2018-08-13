Egyptians, S. Africans shine at Youth Chess Championship

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 13- The second round of Africa Youth chess championship is underway in Kisumu at the Grand Royal Swiss hotel in Kisumu.

In the U8 category Zambian Madamombe Anotida is the current leader ahead of Namibias WCM Hinda Otilie while Kenya’s WCM Tracy Njoki Is third. South Africa’s Levitan Caleb is leading the U8 after edging out his compatriot Liang Yi Xuan.

In the U10 girls, WCM Egyptian Gasser Game leads the chase followed by South Africa’s Datharam and Algerian Nassr Ryma. The tournament star attraction is the U12 boys’ category that has 21 participants.

Candidate Master Tamar Ahmed is the current leader followed by Algerian Benyahie Safir and South Africa’s Nevile Tyler.

Egyptian Kandil Adham is the current leader after defeating Kenya’s Brian Munene during the opening round. Hot on his heels is Algerian Candidate Master Araoun Saadi.

The Under 16 and 18 girls has attracted 14 players. Woman Fide Master Nassr Rania is leading the chase ahead of Woman International Master Nassr Lina from Algeria.

The championship kicked off on Sunday and was officially opened by Kisumu County Executive for sports and Tourism Achie Alai.

“The game of chess has travelled the length and breadth of the globe and found devotees of every race, creed and nationality and therefore you should be very proud of yourself for carrying this wonderful tradition” She said.

The Kenyan contingent boasts of a pool of talented 58 players who will battle it out for top honours with players drawn from other 12 countries .

Over 400 participants are expected to grace event that has been sponsored by Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala has lauded the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Rashid Echesa Mohamed for supporting this year’s event.

“This is arguably a great tournament in this continent. We thank the Sports Ministry for their profound support towards staging of this continental event”, said Wanjala.

The boys U18 category has strong competition from Egypt,Cameroon, Zambia, Namibia, Somalia and Uganda

Egyptian International Master Kandil Adham who is the highest ranked player at 2290 will face stiff competition from Algerias Aaroun Saadi and Ugandan Matovu Abel.

Algerian World Fide Master Nassr Rania headlines the ladies U18 category. Hot on her heels will be Uganda’s Nansubuga Gloria , South African Wolmarans Riekie and Kenya’s Dorcas Wanjala.

The U 16 boys has two Fide masters and one candidate master drawn from Algeria and South Africa. There will be stiff competition in the ladies U14 category in a field that is led by Egyptian WCM Amina Lila Mohammed, Kenya’s Muthoni Vivian and Angola’s Antonio Reneisa.

The tournament will be played for nine rounds ahead of the prize giving ceremony on Saturday 18th August 2018.