Lyon win as Fekir parades World Cup trophy

PARIS, France, Aug 12 – Bertrand Traore and Memphis Depay scored for Lyon in a season-opening 2-0 victory over Amiens on Sunday, as France international Nabil Fekir showed off the World Cup trophy to home fans ahead of kick-off.

Burkina Faso forward Traore fired Lyon ahead on 24 minutes when he broke down the right side of the area and sneaked the ball through the legs of Amiens goalkeeper Regis Gurtner from a tight angle.

Fekir, who came on as a substitute in France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in last month’s World Cup final, was not included in the Lyon squad having only returned to training on Monday.

He scored a career-best 18 goals in Ligue 1 last season and appeared to be on the verge of a move to Liverpool in June before negotiations with the Premier League club broke down.

Bruno Genesio’s side coped without their captain at the Groupama Stadium as Dutch star Depay made the points safe with a terrific 20-yard free-kick on 75 minutes.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain begin their campaign at home to Caen later on Sunday, with Gianluigi Buffon in line to make his Ligue 1 debut following his arrival from Juventus.