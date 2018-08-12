Chager rules Mombasa, Flash firms up lead

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12- Baldev Chager emerged the winner on the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Kilifi County ending months of a winless streak.

The “Flying Singh” who retired on the belated KMSC round in Lisa had to contend with playing second fiddle to Carl “Flash” Tundo who stretched his lead on the KNRC log to 118points. Chager and his partner Ravi Soni clung to second spot on 96.

Skoda Fabia R5 speedster Onkar Rai came in second overall as Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ace Tundo settled for third navigated by Tim Jessop.

Onkar remains in a distant third on 79 points.

Chager was all smiles after victory and this is what he had to say: “The course was very challenging today due to the harsh weather. I am very happy and proud of my team as well as myself.”

“This is a big win for me and the team since this is the first win that I have had a win since 2016 in Kisumu. I hope to do even better at the next rally which will be in Nanyuki.”

Izhar Mirza won the Johnny Hellier Memorial trophy as the best placed coast driver in fifth spot.

Farhaaz continued with a good run with a 100% finish record whilst homeboy Sohanjeet Puee won division two in eighth as physically challenged driver Nikhil Sachania finished 9th on his Mombasa debut driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Asked about the MMC round Chager said: “The rally was a good challenge a nice mix of surfaces and all sorts of weather too. Job well done by MMC. Twisty stages suited the Skoda very well and we knew that from the recce it would be hard to beat in those conditions.”

“Only chances were the open stages and that’s where we tried to push harder and it worked. Very good battle with my team mate Onkar. Looking forward to Nanyuki next month.”

Subaru crew of Eriv Bengi and Tuta Mionki finished 4th overall, first in Group N and Division One in the tough yet very exciting MMC rally.

Provisional results:

Baldev Chagger/Ravi Soni-Mitsubishi Evo10 01.54.03.00

2.Onkar Rai/Gavin Laurence-Skoda Fabia 01.54.31.00

3.Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop-Mitsubishi Evo10 02.02.12.00

4.Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki-Subaru Impreza N12 02.03.13.00

5.Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave-Mitsubishi Evo10 02.10.03.00

9.Nikhil Sachania/Alfir Khan-Mitsubishi Evo10 02.34.55.00

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER MMC MOMBASA RALLY ROUND 4

Carl Tundo 118 Baldev Chagger 96 Onkar Rai 79 Manvir Baryan 57 Farhaaz Khan 43 Amaar Haq 21 Aakif Virani 20 Tejvir Rai 20 Ian Duncan 18