Benzema, Bale give Real victory ahead of Super Cup clash

Time to celebrate: Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale after scoring © AFP / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ

MADRID, Spain, Aug 12Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were on target as European champions Real Madrid defeated AC Milan 3-1 in a friendly on Saturday just four days from their UEFA Super Cup clash with city rivals Atletico.

French striker Benzema opened the scoring at the Bernabeu with a second-minute header before former Real star Gonzalo Higuain, signed from Juventus in the summer, pulled Milan level just two minutes later.

Bale restored Real’s lead with a powerful drive in first-half stoppage time before Borja Mayoral tucked away the third in injury time at the end of the match.

Atletico Madrid warmed up for the Super Cup in Tallinn in Estonia with a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at their Metropolitano stadium home.

In a game played as part of the pre-season International Champions Cup, the Italians won thanks to a splendid 32nd-minute volley from Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez.

Atletico’s Angel Correa had a goal ruled out by the VAR in the 43rd minute.

Even the second-half introduction of French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez was unable to turn the tide for the Spaniards.

