Hard hitting Simbas maul hapless Tunisia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kenya Simbas recorded a massive 67-0 victory over Tunisia at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday afternoon picking their fourth victory of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup and keeping their hope of qualifying to next year’s World Cup in Japan on course.

The Simbas now head into the final game of the competition against leaders Namibia next week with a bit of confidence after picking a bonus point win and will need to beat the Southern Africans at their own backyard in Windhoek to book a place in Japan.

A loss will most likely mean they finish second and will have to play the repacharge tournament, a second shot at qualifying for the World Cup.

The Simbas were in no mood to make mistakes like they did in the first three games letting Morocco, Uganda and Zimbabwe run them close, taking command of the game from the first whistle.

On his first cap for the national 15s team, Kenya Sevens star Willy Ambaka dotted down the game’s first try of the game under the posts after greasing through the middle from a little intelligent offload from Isaac Adimo.

A little scrum routine straight from the training ground saw the Simbas extend the lead with the second try of the game with skipper Davis Chenge diving in under the posts after a little dummy by scrum half Samson Onsomu took the Tunisians away, leaving space for Chenge to sneak in.

Darwin Mukidza booted home both conversions, Kenya taking in a comfortable 14-0 lead, the Tunisians yet to even settle into the game.

The hard hitting Kenyans extended the lead further, Andrew Chogo dotting down his first try of the Gold Cup campaign after bumping into bodies and creating space to extend a hand over the line.

There was no way back for the Tunisians, Kenya had not given them even a sniff of the ball. The home side guarded their 22 with jealousy, not even an error to give the visitors space to pull a try back.

An 80 metre dash by Jacob Ojee on the left side extended Kenya’s lead further, the KCB winger putting on the afterburners to wheel away and dot down under the posts, Mukidza doing his duty for a 28-0 lead.

Elkeans Musonye extended the party for Kenya, a quickly started line out after the Tunisians failed to hold on to a kick finding the Strathmore Leos man who quickly side stepped a late challenge and crossed over.

Mukidza stepped up and added the twos as Kenya went 35-0 up.

The prolific kick taker showed he was good with tries as well when he crossed over the chalk for Kenya’s sixth try of the game, stealing off the ball deep in Kenya’s 22 after he intercepted a Tunisian pass, put on the afterburners and showed a clean pair of heels to his chasers to add five points to his tally.

His attempt at the conversion went wide from a tight angle. The KCB man who has played full games for the Simbas in the first four games of the season was substituted and his place taken up by Max Kang’eri.

Martin Owilah then added Kenya’s seventh try of the game right after the restart, picking up the ball and racing through to dot down. Vincent Mose who was handed the responsibilities on kicks saw his effort go wide.

The Simbas were handed a massive advantage when Dhia den Dhiab was sent to the sin bin and Snook’s charges took full advantage, substitute Peter Karia adding on to the haul with the eighth try of the game after a quick turn off his marker.

The conversion was wide, Simbas going 50-0 up. Mohammed Omondi dotted down and converted his own try before Tony Onyango made it 10 tries for Kenya in style racing away on the right after the ball was spread well to his side.

Ambaka then completed his brace late on dotting down on the left to mark his competitive debut for the team with a fine performance.