Kipkerui, Chelimo rule Kisii Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Nichodemus Kipkrerui and Joan Chelimo are the winners of the 2018 Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon held on Friday in Kisii town.

Kipkerui crossed the finish line first in a time of 62:39:1 followed by Nobert Kigen in 62:56:1 while Emmanuel Bor clocked 62:12:8. The defending champion Joseph Koech came in later at position 18.

“The race was very competitive but I am glad I made it. The weather was also favourable making the race even more interesting. I train in Iten which is as hilly as Kisii and this made my win easy. This is part of my preparations for the upcoming international race in France. I really don’t take it lightly, said Kipkerui.

In the women’s category, Joan Chelimo won clocking 72:25:5 beating the defending champion Philes Ongori who came at position 19. Joy Kemuma came in second at a time of 72:35:2 followed by Lydia Njeri at 73:50:6

Chelimo attributed her victory to consistent training, favourable weather and having a good trainer.

“I train in a similar terrain and my trainer is a very skilled person. It is my first time participating in this marathon and my victory today is a great motivation. I am looking forward to Copenhagen marathon set for September this year therefore this is just the right platform for my success. I am glad I made it,” said Chelimo.

The winners pocketed Sh100,000 each while the first runners up received Sh50,000 with third place finishers getting Sh30,000 each.

Safaricom sponsored the marathon to a tune of Sh1M under the Safaricom Athletics Series burner.

“Over the years, the marathon has produced international athletes like Wesley Ochoro, Ruth Bosibori, Grace Momanyi and Edwin Mokua among others. This is why we take pride in associating ourselves with this marathon and hope to see more athletes being discovered,” said Charles Kare, Acting Director, Consumer Business, Safaricom.