Gor beat Posta Rangers to go 14 points clear

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Gor Mahia shook off the blues of their first loss of the season last Tuesday to Bandari, beating Posta Rangers 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Friday evening to go 14 points clear on top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings.

Goals in either half from Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata saw the record 16-time KPL champions move back to winning ways and establish a healthy lead on top of the standings in their fourth league match in 10 days.

However, the reigning champions had to live dangerously in the final seven minutes after Cavin Odongo halved the deficit for Sammy Omollo’s men, but K’Ogalo held their own for the slender lead till full time.

Kerr made only two changes from the team that lost to Bandari in Mombasa on Tuesday, Boniface Oluoch regaining his place in between the sticks with Shabaan Odhoji dropping to the bench while Innocent Wafula came in for the absent Godfrey Walusimbi.

With Walusimbi absent, utility man Philemon Otieno was handed the task of manning the left side of defense while Wafula turned to the right, with Karim Nizigiyimana on the bench as he is yet to get full match fitness.

Gor had a good start and broke the deadlock after 13 minutes, Tuyisenge towering above everyone in the box before nodding home a Kahata corner. The Rwandese international had a taste of the nt just five minutes before, but his goal had been ruled out for offside.

The league leaders, still purring in hurt after Bandari broke their unbeaten run three days ago kept the pressure on and Tuyisenge had a go for a brace minutes later but his spectacular effort on the volley was deflected for a corner.

Humphrey Mieno too came close but his header from Wafula’s delivery couldn’t connect to the target.

Posta’s activity infront of Gor’s goal was minimized and the closest they came was seven minutes to the break when Joseph Nyaga tried his luck with a shot which was however calmly collected by Oluoch.

Staring at a third consecutive defeat against Gor, Posta came off the break with some weight of determination to claw back both goals.

Georson Likonoh had an effort hit the bar in the 50th minute with Oluoch bouncing back to clear the mess.

As they threw bodies into attack, Posta were dealt a blow in the 57th minute when Gor won a freekick in a favorable position and dead ball specialist Kahata whipped it in with ease past Gradus Ochieng.

Gor had to make a change later when keeper Oluoch limped off injured and was replaced by Shabaan Odhoji who didn’t have to do much until the 83rd minute when he picked the ball from the net after Odongo tapped the ball home when Jeremiah Wanjala’s shot hit the bar.

The goal made for some nervous end to the tie as Gor has previously dropped points from a winning position, but this time they managed to defend better for the vital points.