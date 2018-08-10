Conseslus now eyes steeple World Record

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Having won the Under-18, Under-20, African, World, Commonwealth and Olympic 3,000m steeplechase titles, Conseslus Kipruto now eyes topping his hat with yet another feather, going for Saif Shaheen Saif’s 14-year old World Record.

Quite an audacious plot it seems for the 23-year old with the record set by Kenyan-born-turned-Qatari Shaheen in Doha in September 2004 standing at 7 minutes, 53.63 seconds.

To achieve his dream, Kipruto has to shave off nearly seven seconds of his personal best which currently stands at 8 minutes, 0.12 seconds, something he says he is quite confident he can achieve in the next two years.

“It was in my plans this season to try and run for the World Record. I wanted to do it in Monaco, and I thought I would do it, but I experienced a slight problem on my back and I couldn’t do it. I still want to try it in Birmingham or Zurich,”

“Even if I will not break the World Record, I want to try and run sub eight minutes. Then probably next year I can give it a shot,” Kipruto said.

The 23-year old has won virtually every championship medal there is to offer and last week added on an African title to his rich collection. His next target? The IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava next month.

“I really wanted to win the African title this year because it was one that I has not won and that is why I decided to go to Nigeria. Plus, I always love running for my country and I am pleased I won. Now, I also want to go to the Continental Cup because I have never been there. I want to go win that one as well,” the ambitious go getter added.

For Kipruto, winning has now become more of a normal affair but he says it has been down to a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and is not just about to give up yet, having only but started his career.

“I want to win more. I am not contended with the medals I have won so far. I want to go to Doha next year, Tokyo in 2020 and defend my titles. I want to go back to Africa as well and win again. I still have a long career ahead of me and I am just getting started,” said Kipruto, beaming with a wide smile ear to ear said.

He added; “I want to go down in history as one of the greatest track athletes. I have to keep on working hard because nothing is done yet.”

After concluding his season with the Diamond League races, Kipruto says he will take a short time off for rest and recovery before resuming training early, his focus being the World Championships in Doha.

“I am hoping I will be in great shape and fight to win that World title again,” he said.