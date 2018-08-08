Manchester United unveil official spirits partner

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 8 – Ahead of the New English Premier League season which kicks off on Friday, Manchester United has teamed up with luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas, in a three-year global partnership.

The collaboration will see Chivas and Manchester United join forces to celebrate their collective belief that blended is better – in life, football and Scotch.

The partnership was revealed to fans in advance of the Club’s first Premier League home game of the 2018/19 season against Leicester City set for this Friday.

Throughout the season, Chivas will be collaborating with Manchester by encouraging fans to celebrate the blend that makes them unique, and showing that when players collaborate with their teammates they can achieve the greatest success.

The partnership will be brought to life through a 360 campaign activated across all touchpoints globally from August 2018. Chivas branding will also be displayed on digital perimeter boards at Old Trafford as well as throughout the stadium from the first game on Friday.

“Partnering with Manchester United was therefore a natural fit; we both firmly believe that great things can be achieved when we come together – from balancing the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies that go into our Scotch, to using the perfect combination of players’ skills on the pitch to create a winning team,” Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, commented.

Manchester United Group Managing Director Richard Arnold added;

“Manchester United’s history is built on teamwork and we embrace Chivas’ belief that ‘blended is better.’ Our success both on and off the pitch allows us to bring together the best mix of people who help to make our Club the global name it is today.”