EPL, La Liga, Serie A treat lined up for DSTV customers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – If you are a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, you won’t be much worried of watching his eye-catching skills after he moved from Spanish giants and 13-time European champions real Madrid to the Serie A with Juventus.

Pay TV company DSTV have managed to get rights for the new Serie A season and subscribers will continue to be served with the opportunity of watching the Portuguese star non-stop.

With the local leagues resuming beginning next week after the World Cup, DStv subscribers are in for a super treat with a front-row seat to the live football action throughout the season with expert commentary for every match.

“Our key priority is to provide the highest quality viewing experiences for the biggest and best moments in sports for our customers. We shall continue to keep up with this promise as we once again deliver a memorable football experience this 2018/2019 season with unmatched football content,” said MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Eric Odipo.

The Premier League will kick-off on Friday with Manchester United taking on Leicester City at 10 pm on SS3.

The La Liga season will start on Saturday, 18 August followed by Serie A the following day.

Throughout the season, SuperSport will show all 380games of the Premier League matches, 380 games from La Liga and 380 matches of Serie A on DStv.

DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers will get even more football action on SuperSport including UEFA Super Cup, and Spanish Super Cup.

“This season will be one to remember for our subscribers across all our packages as we strive to offer more value for our customers. Subscribers on DStv Family will this season get over 450 games while Access customers will receive over 220,”added Odipo.