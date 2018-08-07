Bukusi resigns as Kenya Rugby Union CEO

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Bukusi has handed in his resignation to the board to quit his position due to what has been termed personal reasons.

Bukusi will be replaced by Board member Sylvia Kamau – who currently heads the Leagues and Fixtures Committee – in an acting capacity with immediate effect till the end of 2018 as KRU initiates the process of a permanent replacement.

Bukusi’s resignation from a similar role is not new as he did the same in October 2000 after serving as CEO for seven years. He left to pursue his MBA in Sports Management in Chicago, Illinois, USA and months later was replaced by Raymond Oruo as CEO.

He returned to KRU as CEO on February 1 2015 taking over from Jack Okoth who left the Union towards the close of June 2014.

In between he had become a trained rugby Coach and Educator, with hands on training with US Clubs – Chicago Blaze Men’s Rugby and Chicago Sirens Women’s Rugby Clubs. He carried forth his experience from his last post at Chicago based firm Arthur Anderson LLP to his second stint as KRU CEO.

His return in 2015 was announced by the then KRU Honorary Secretary Eddie Odhiambo as he took over from Michael Tank Otieno who has been holding the position in an acting capacity since the exit of Okoth.

The holder of a Master’s Degree in Sports Management emerged the best of the candidate then. He had served the Union as a National Executive Trainer from 1994 to the time he took over as CEO for the first time.

-By Raga House