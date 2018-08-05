Golden finish as Kenya bags men’s 4 x 400m relay African title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Alphas Kishoiyan anchored Kenya to men’s 4 x 400m relay gold on the final day of the 2018 African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria as the East African athletics powerhouse finished top of the continent with 11 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze.

The rare gold for Kenya came by surprise after the West African nations ruled the sprints.

The Kenyan quartet that also had Aron Koech, Emmanuel Korir and Jared Momanyi, beat defending champion Botswana and Nigeria to recapture the title Kenya won last in 2010 when the event was hosted Nairobi.

The stunning win came shortly after the corresponding women’s 4 x 400m relay saw Kenya bag silver.

The men’s 4 x 400m African title was the sixth gold medal that Kenya bagged on the final day after Samuel Gathimba was the first on track, defending his men’s 21km walk.

World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech registered a championship record, leading compatriots Celiphine Chepsol and Fancy Cherotich to a podium clean sweep in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Julius Yego rediscovered his form back, retaining the men’s javelin title before inform reigning World U20 title holder Edward Zakayo stormed to men’s 5000m gold in style after turning the afterburners on the home straight.

It was the turn of world champion Elijah Manangoi to shine as he led compatriot and training partner Timothy Cheruiyot to a 1-2 finish in the men’s 1500m.