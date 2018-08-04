Gor stretch KPL lead to 14 points after Nakumatt draw 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia continued their unbeaten run after paying to a 2-2 draw against Nakumatt FC in a match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

In other results, Bandari continued with their super form, beating Posta Rangers 3-1, Tusker FC picked a 2-0 victory away to Kakamega Homeboyz while Chemelil Sugar beat Vihiga United 1-0.

At the Kenyatta Stadium, Nakumatt had to rally from behind twice to pick a point against Gor.

K’Ogalo went ahead on the half hour mark thanks to Ivorian Ephraim Guikan goal to see the Dylan Kerr side lead 1-0 at the break.

Nakumatt levelled the scores on the 64th minute through with Joe Waithera but Gor reclaimed the lead after Boniface Omondi found the back of the net on the 72nd minute.

However, resilient Nakumatt ensured the spoils were shared thanks to Brian Nyakha’s strike in stoppage time.

The draw extended Gor’s points at the top to 56, 14 points ahead of second placed Bandari as Sofapaka who face Ulinzi Stars on Sunday dropped to third on 40 points. K’Ogalo still has three matches at hand.

Nakumatt remained 12th with 29 points.