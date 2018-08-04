Gay Games in Paris for a week of sport, culture and equality

Shares

PARIS, France, Aug 3 – The Gay Games will kick off in Paris on Saturday, bringing together participants from around the world for a week of sport and culture in a carnival atmosphere.

“We want to promote self-improvement rather than victory at all costs”, said Pascale Reinteau, co-chair of the Gay Games, which aim to promote equality under the motto “all equal”.

Six years before hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, Paris will welcome more than 10,000 participants from 90 countries around the world, including some where homosexuality is illegal or repressed.

After the inauguration of the sports village at the City Hall in central Paris on Saturday at 9am (0700 GMT), an International Memorial Rainbow Run will set off on behalf of victims of AIDS, breast cancer and discrimination.

The opening ceremony will be held at 7pm at the Jean Bouin stadium in the city’s southwest with a parade of 10,000 athletes and a show on the theme of coming out and equality.

The party will continue at one of Paris most emblematic monuments, the Grand Palais, which is being transformed into a giant nightclub for an evening hosted by Israeli DJ Offer Nissim.

There will be competitions in 36 disciplines throughout the week across 67 sites in the Paris region, as well as civic, sports and cultural events outside the City Hall. The sailing competition will take place at the port of Le Havre in northern France.

The 10th edition of the Gay Games will come to a close with a ceremony outside the City Hall on August 11.