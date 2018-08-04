Courtois’ agent urges Chelsea to let him go

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 4 – Thibaut Courtois’ agent, Christophe Henrotay, has pleaded for Chelsea to let him leave them for Real Madrid, suggesting that it would be in the London club’s best interests.

The Belgian goalkeeper has made no secret of his desire to join the European champions, having previously played for their rivals, Atletico Madrid. According to Henrotay, Courtois’ desire to move is motivated by wanting to be near his children rather than money.

“I have been reading everywhere that Chelsea are saying it is up to Thibaut, but he has made it clear to the club that the best option for him is to move to Madrid,” Henrotay said, according to The Sun.

“For him this is a big decision because he wants to be near his family, and there is an offer in place for Chelsea to accept.”

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has suggested that Courtois is in control of his own destination, claiming: “I don’t know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper.”

However, Henrotay argued that the Blues would be shooting themselves in the foot if they did not cash in on the 26-year-old while they still could.

“Throughout this it is important for everyone to be reasonable, and the buying club has come up with a reasonable offer for a player who has one year left on his contract when they know they could sign him without a fee in 12 months,” he said.

“Chelsea could get a fair fee for him now and sign a replacement. Or they would still have to sign a replacement next summer, but without getting a fee for Thibaut.

“It is understandable people might be upset because he wants to leave the club, we accept that.

“But this is a human decision based on someone wanting to be close to his children — and that is a reasonable thing too.”